Video: Eriksen scores sensational long-range strike to earn Denmark win vs Sweden; Hojlund and Lindelof also feature

Christian Eriksen played an integral role in Denmark’s 2-1 victory over Sweden at Parken tonight in his nation’s warm-up friendly.

The Danes are gearing up for their Euro 2024 campaign ahead of their group-stage opener against Slovenia on June 16. Sweden, on the other hand, did not qualify for the tournament.

Manchester United had three representatives on the pitch this evening, with Eriksen, Rasmus Hojlund and Victor Lindelof all deployed from the offset in Copenhagen.

Alas, it was the experienced midfielder who was the standout performer on the night, as he set up Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg for the opener before sealing the victory in the 86th minute – after Alexander Isak’s equaliser – with a sensational long-range strike.

Take a look at his finish below:

A stunning curler from distance by Christian Eriksen! 😱😱 The @ManUtd man delivers a beautiful goal to put Denmark 2-1 up late on against Sweden 🇩🇰 pic.twitter.com/V0FRZ8ok1T — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) June 5, 2024

Footage courtesy of Premier Sports.

