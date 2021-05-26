VIDEO: Epic penalty drama in full, as Villarreal shocks Manchester United

Joe Prince-Wright
·4 min read

The Europa League final was decided by an epic, agonizing and incredible 22 kick penalty shootout, as the Manchester United – Villarreal penalty kicks will go down in history.

United lost 11-10 on penalty kicks, as every single outfield player scored with some amazing spot kicks, then it went down to the goalkeepers.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

After Gerard Moreno put Villarreal ahead in the first half, Edinson Cavani equalized in the second half and a tense 120 minutes led to penalty kicks.

21 out of 22 were scored, as Villarreal goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli scored his spot kick then saved David de Gea’s to win it for Villarreal.

Unai Emery has now won the Europa League a record fourth time as Villarreal have reached the UEFA Champions League group stage for next season. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s wait for a trophy goes on, and United will now go five years without winning a trophy.

Below, if you’re into reliving tense situations and having palpitations, then the video recap of the Manchester United – Villarreal penalty kicks is for you.

Manchester United – Villarreal penalty kick shootout, full video

VIDEO: Epic penalty drama in full, as Villarreal shocks Manchester United originally appeared on NBCSports.com

Recommended Stories

  • Report: Zinedine Zidane ends second stint as Real Madrid manager

    "Zizou" finished his legendary playing career with Madrid after stints with Cannes, Bordeaux, and Juventus, lifting the 1998 World Cup with France.

  • Ex-Liverpool back Moreno taunts Man United after Villarreal win (video)

    Liverpool fans were not always kind to Alberto Moreno, but he hasn't lost affinity for the club. He also hasn't lost enmity for their rivals.

  • Indian State Seeks Ban on Amazon’s ‘The Family Man’ Over Portrayal of Sri Lankan Tamils

    The South Indian state of Tamil Nadu has written to India’s Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar demanding a ban on Amazon Prime Video India series “The Family Man” on the grounds that it depicts Sri Lankan Tamils in a “highly objectionable manner.” The objection is on the basis of a trailer alone. The series […]

  • Three things we learned as Villarreal beats Manchester United in UEL Final

    United had the better of the ball for 90 minutes and the first period of extra time, but the match tilted to Villarreal over the final 15 minutes.

  • Epic Iran at the V&A is a bewildering rocket-ride through 5,000 years of history

    A blue-eyed blonde is staring at you through the camera. Though she wears a headscarf, her attitude is feisty, defiant. A plaster across her nose indicates recent cosmetic surgery. An enormous bubble of lavender gum, obscuring her mouth, is about to burst – like her generation of Iranian women, perhaps. Pop! It’s a surprise, this photograph from 2008 by the artist Shirin Aliabadi – in the V&A’s new exhibition, Epic Iran. With more than 300 objects (none from Iranian institutions) spanning, as the subtitle puts it, “5000 years of culture”, it challenges Western stereotypes about a country infamously included in President Bush’s “axis of evil”. To those of us weaned on news footage of grim-faced mullahs, barbaric public executions, and crowds chanting “Death to America!”, the show is a revelation – especially its final section, which deals with Iranian art from the past turbulent century. Talk, though, about squeezing a quart into a pint pot. There’s something old-school about mounting an exhibition of such scope, condensing the complexities of multiple ethnicities and civilisations into a single narrative. There hasn’t been such a panoptic view of Iran since the Royal Academy’s International Exhibition of Persian Art of 1931. The result is less a gallop, more bewildering rocket-ride through time. No sooner have we learned about the Elamites, and made the acquaintance of the mysterious Medes, both of whom occupied Iran’s vast upland plateau in ancient times, then we’re propelled forward to the Achaemenid empire founded by Cyrus the Great, when Iran was united politically for the first time. Ah, yes, here’s Persepolis, where one grand palace could accommodate 10,000 guests, just on the ground floor. Did all of them get to quaff from these elaborate gold and silver “rhytons” (drinking horns), embellished with fantastical animal shapes such as this magnificent winged lion? Don’t linger, though, because we’ve yet to meet the mighty Parthians, who rivalled Rome, as well as the Sasanians, and get to grips with Zoroastrianism, with its fire temples and “Towers of Silence” where vultures once picked clean dead bodies, and… phew! Still more than a millennium to go. The section about the Persian empire contains a gold model of a two-wheeled chariot pulled by four tiny horses, from the British Museum. It isn’t only the hooded driver who’s cracking the whip: the curators are at it, too.

  • WATCH: Rashford’s silverware vow after Manchester United final loss

    "When Ole came in, there was a process," Rashford said. "The players we believe in this process and this isn't the end of the process."

  • Antonio Conte to leave Inter Milan; Tottenham next?

    Antonio Conte has left Inter Milan but mutual consent, and the Italian coach is a heavy favorite to take charge of Tottenham.

  • Tom Brady becomes GOAT of Twitter after using Brooks Koepka-Bryson DeChambeau memes

    Love him or hate him, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady continues to win Twitter.

  • Man United vs Villarreal: Five things we learned as Europa League final ends in penalty shootout defeat

    Manchester United 1-1 Villarreal (10-11 on pens): David de Gea misses decisive kick as Villarreal win the Europa League

  • Bereaved families slam ending of UK stadium disaster trial

    Families of 96 Liverpool soccer fans who died in a stadium overcrowding disaster in 1989 slammed a British judge's decision to end the trial of two former police officers and an ex-lawyer on charges of perverting the course of justice. After four weeks of evidence, Judge William Davis told jurors in Salford, northwest England, that he agreed with lawyers for the defendants that there was no case they could properly consider. “We’ve got the death certificate with 96 unlawfully killed but yet not one person has been held to account," Margaret Aspinall, whose 18-year-old son James died in the disaster, said at the Hillsborough memorial at Liverpool's Anfield stadium.

  • Tom Brady's troll of Aaron Rodgers ahead of golf match is ruthless

    Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady didn't hold back in his trash talk of Aaron Rodgers while promoting a charity golf tournament.

  • Soccer-Conte leaves Inter after agreeing contract termination

    ROME (Reuters) -Inter Milan coach Antonio Conte has terminated his contract one year early just days after leading them to their first Serie A title in 11 years, the club said on Wednesday. Conte, who joined Inter in May 2019, agreed to depart after Italian media reported he had been left unhappy with plans to reduce investment and cut costs due to the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. "FC Internazionale Milano can confirm that an agreement has been reached with Antonio Conte for the termination of his contract by mutual consent," read a club statement.

  • Soccer-Emery urges Villarreal to break another barrier in Europa League final

    Villarreal coach Unai Emery believes the Europa League final against Manchester United is an opportunity for his side to assert themselves among the top teams on the continent, urging them to take the final step of winning a major trophy. "We've broken down the barrier of semi-finals in Europe and we feel proud of that but we feel a responsibility to take another step, because we want to keep breaking down barriers," Emery told a news conference ahead of Wednesday's game. Hailing from a town of 50,000 people, Villarreal were an unknown entity in Spain until getting promoted to La Liga for the first time in 1998 and have since consolidated their position among the top teams in the country.

  • Chris Paul dismisses Frank Vogel calling his play dirty: 'We're just playing basketball'

    “I don’t know anything about that. I have absolutely nothing to say about that. We’re just playing basketball and competing,” Paul told Yahoo Sports.

  • NBA explains why LeBron James wasn't suspended for breaking league's COVID-19 protocol

    The NBA issued a statement amid cries that James was receiving preferential treatment.

  • NBA playoff tracker: Dame Time pushes Blazers over Nuggets in Game 1

    Recapping the action from every NBA playoff game Saturday.

  • NASCAR TV Schedule: Week of May 24-30, 2021

    Which channels have NASCAR programming this week? We answer that and give the weekly NASCAR television listings here in the NASCAR TV schedule. Note: All times are ET. MORE: How to find NBCSN | Get the NBC Sports App | How to find FS1 | Get FOX Sports App Monday, May 24 4:30 a.m., NASCAR Cup Series: EchoPark Texas Grand Prix at […]

  • Count 'em! MLB hits 20,000 players when Godoy debuts for M's

    There was a big number reached in Major League Baseball during the San Diego Padres' 16-1 blowout over Seattle, and it had nothing to do with runs. Because when Mariners backup catcher José Godoy made his big league debut Friday night, he became the 20,000th player in MLB history. There was no fanfare at Petco Park when Godoy came in to catch in the bottom of the sixth inning with the Mariners trailing 12-1.

  • Soccer-Former Bayern Munich coach Flick takes over Germany to 2024

    FRANKFURT, Germany (Reuters) -Former Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick signed a three-year contract on Tuesday to take over Germany after the end the European Championship this summer, the German Football Association (DFB) said. He will succeed Joachim Loew, with whom he won the World Cup as an assistant in 2014, and will be looking to complete an overhaul that was started in 2019 but was disrupted by a string of bad results and the coronavirus pandemic. "Everything happened surprisingly quickly for me and I am happy to be national team coach from the autumn," Flick, who was the frontrunner for the post, said in a statement.

  • Manny Pacquiao vs. Errol Spence Jr. is official

    Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao will return to the ring in August to take on one of the most dangerous fighters in the sport in Errol Spence Jr. at the age of 42.