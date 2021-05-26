VIDEO: Epic penalty drama in full, as Villarreal shocks Manchester United

The Europa League final was decided by an epic, agonizing and incredible 22 kick penalty shootout, as the Manchester United – Villarreal penalty kicks will go down in history.

United lost 11-10 on penalty kicks, as every single outfield player scored with some amazing spot kicks, then it went down to the goalkeepers.

After Gerard Moreno put Villarreal ahead in the first half, Edinson Cavani equalized in the second half and a tense 120 minutes led to penalty kicks.

21 out of 22 were scored, as Villarreal goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli scored his spot kick then saved David de Gea’s to win it for Villarreal.

Unai Emery has now won the Europa League a record fourth time as Villarreal have reached the UEFA Champions League group stage for next season. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s wait for a trophy goes on, and United will now go five years without winning a trophy.

Below, if you’re into reliving tense situations and having palpitations, then the video recap of the Manchester United – Villarreal penalty kicks is for you.

Manchester United – Villarreal penalty kick shootout, full video

