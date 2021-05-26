VIDEO: Epic penalty drama in full, as Villarreal shocks Manchester United
The Europa League final was decided by an epic, agonizing and incredible 22 kick penalty shootout, as the Manchester United – Villarreal penalty kicks will go down in history.
United lost 11-10 on penalty kicks, as every single outfield player scored with some amazing spot kicks, then it went down to the goalkeepers.
After Gerard Moreno put Villarreal ahead in the first half, Edinson Cavani equalized in the second half and a tense 120 minutes led to penalty kicks.
21 out of 22 were scored, as Villarreal goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli scored his spot kick then saved David de Gea’s to win it for Villarreal.
Unai Emery has now won the Europa League a record fourth time as Villarreal have reached the UEFA Champions League group stage for next season. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s wait for a trophy goes on, and United will now go five years without winning a trophy.
Below, if you’re into reliving tense situations and having palpitations, then the video recap of the Manchester United – Villarreal penalty kicks is for you.
Manchester United – Villarreal penalty kick shootout, full video
¡Gooooool de Gerard Moreno!
🏴 @ManUtd
🇪🇸 @VillarrealCF ✅
EN VIVO 🔴https://t.co/hBwxZ9bXrh#UELfinal #UEL #MUFC pic.twitter.com/vG35aDEzTN
— TUDN USA (@TUDNUSA) May 26, 2021
¡Gooooool de Mata!
🏴 @ManUtd✅
🇪🇸 @VillarrealCF ✅
EN VIVO 🔴https://t.co/hBwxZ9bXrh#UELfinal #UEL #MUFC pic.twitter.com/4TWXD2poLt
— TUDN USA (@TUDNUSA) May 26, 2021
¡Gooooool de Daniel Raba!
🏴 @ManUtd ✅
🇪🇸 @VillarrealCF ✅✅
EN VIVO 🔴https://t.co/hBwxZ9bXrh#UELfinal #UEL #MUFC pic.twitter.com/Knmpc9muNw
— TUDN USA (@TUDNUSA) May 26, 2021
¡Gooooool de Telles!
🏴 @ManUtd✅✅
🇪🇸 @VillarrealCF ✅✅
EN VIVO 🔴https://t.co/hBwxZ9bXrh#UELfinal #UEL #MUFC pic.twitter.com/ZIOCMwl4pO
— TUDN USA (@TUDNUSA) May 26, 2021
¡Gooooool de Paco Alcácer!
🏴 @ManUtd ✅✅
🇪🇸 @VillarrealCF ✅✅✅
EN VIVO 🔴https://t.co/hBwxZ9bXrh#UELfinal #UEL #MUFC pic.twitter.com/4Dgr0mbJ5S
— TUDN USA (@TUDNUSA) May 26, 2021
¡Gooooool de Bruno Fernandes!
🏴 @ManUtd ✅✅✅
🇪🇸 @VillarrealCF ✅✅✅
EN VIVO 🔴https://t.co/hBwxZ9bXrh#UELfinal #UEL #MUFC pic.twitter.com/O2ijn6E7GE
— TUDN USA (@TUDNUSA) May 26, 2021
¡Goool de Alberto Moreno!
🏴 @ManUtd ✅✅✅
🇪🇸 @VillarrealCF ✅✅✅✅
EN VIVO 🔴https://t.co/hBwxZ9bXrh#UELfinal #UEL #MUFC pic.twitter.com/SAgAarBwSu
— TUDN USA (@TUDNUSA) May 26, 2021
¡Gooooool de Rashford!
🏴 @ManUtd ✅✅✅✅
🇪🇸 @VillarrealCF ✅✅✅✅
EN VIVO 🔴https://t.co/hBwxZ9bXrh#UELfinal #UEL #MUFC pic.twitter.com/JXvNeUMbNJ
— TUDN USA (@TUDNUSA) May 26, 2021
¡Goool de Dani Parejo!
🏴 @ManUtd ✅✅✅✅
🇪🇸 @VillarrealCF ✅✅✅✅✅
EN VIVO 🔴https://t.co/hBwxZ9bXrh#UELfinal #UEL #MUFC pic.twitter.com/38yzDNXwEo
— TUDN USA (@TUDNUSA) May 26, 2021
¡Gooooool de Cavani! ¡Nadie falla!
🏴 @ManUtd ✅✅✅✅✅
🇪🇸 @VillarrealCF ✅✅✅✅✅
EN VIVO 🔴https://t.co/hBwxZ9bXrh#UELfinal #UEL #MUFC pic.twitter.com/7Rn9O0eY14
— TUDN USA (@TUDNUSA) May 26, 2021
¡Goool de Moi Gómez!
🏴 @ManUtd ✅✅✅✅✅
🇪🇸 @VillarrealCF ✅✅✅✅✅✅
EN VIVO 🔴https://t.co/hBwxZ9bXrh#UELfinal #UEL #MUFC pic.twitter.com/oGuYdNOkiw
— TUDN USA (@TUDNUSA) May 26, 2021
¡Gooooool de Fred!
🏴 @ManUtd ✅✅✅✅✅✅
🇪🇸 @VillarrealCF ✅✅✅✅✅✅
EN VIVO 🔴https://t.co/hBwxZ9bXrh#UELfinal #UEL #MUFC pic.twitter.com/2wmKCTQzNA
— TUDN USA (@TUDNUSA) May 26, 2021
¡Goool de Raúl Albiol!
🏴 @ManUtd ✅✅✅✅✅✅
🇪🇸 @VillarrealCF ✅✅✅✅✅✅✅
EN VIVO 🔴https://t.co/hBwxZ9bXrh#UELfinal #UEL #MUFC pic.twitter.com/YAZhk3tuqV
— TUDN USA (@TUDNUSA) May 26, 2021
¡Gooooool de James!
🏴 @ManUtd ✅✅✅✅✅✅✅
🇪🇸 @VillarrealCF ✅✅✅✅✅✅✅
EN VIVO 🔴https://t.co/hBwxZ9bXrh#UELfinal #UEL #MUFC pic.twitter.com/2kAfaE4wpd
— TUDN USA (@TUDNUSA) May 26, 2021
¡Goool de Coquelin!
🏴 @ManUtd ✅✅✅✅✅✅✅
🇪🇸 @VillarrealCF ✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅
EN VIVO 🔴https://t.co/hBwxZ9bXrh#UELfinal #UEL #MUFC pic.twitter.com/DaP36uNwtT
— TUDN USA (@TUDNUSA) May 26, 2021
¡Gooooool de Shaw!
🏴 @ManUtd ✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅
🇪🇸 @VillarrealCF ✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅
EN VIVO 🔴https://t.co/hBwxZ9bXrh#UELfinal #UEL #MUFC pic.twitter.com/quPRgSBTnK
— TUDN USA (@TUDNUSA) May 26, 2021
¡Goool de Mario Gaspar!
🏴 @ManUtd ✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅
🇪🇸 @VillarrealCF ✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅
EN VIVO 🔴https://t.co/hBwxZ9bXrh#UELfinal #UEL #MUFC pic.twitter.com/XCpMGpBlAh
— TUDN USA (@TUDNUSA) May 26, 2021
¡Gooooool de Tuanzebe !
🏴 @ManUtd ✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅
🇪🇸 @VillarrealCF ✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅
EN VIVO 🔴https://t.co/hBwxZ9bXrh#UELfinal #UEL #MUFC pic.twitter.com/cC0pQxXsPc
— TUDN USA (@TUDNUSA) May 26, 2021
¡Goool de Pau Torres!
🏴 @ManUtd ✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅
🇪🇸 @VillarrealCF ✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅
EN VIVO 🔴https://t.co/hBwxZ9bXrh#UELfinal #UEL #MUFC pic.twitter.com/P271qx2150
— TUDN USA (@TUDNUSA) May 26, 2021
¡Goool de Rulli!
🏴 @ManUtd ✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅
🇪🇸 @VillarrealCF ✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅
EN VIVO 🔴https://t.co/hBwxZ9bXrh#UELfinal #UEL #MUFC pic.twitter.com/JMCK62wW55
— TUDN USA (@TUDNUSA) May 26, 2021
¡La atajó!¡Rulli la atajó a De Gea en el último penalti!
¡Villarreal es campeón de la Europa league!
🏴 @ManUtd ✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅❌
🇪🇸 @VillarrealCF ✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅✅
EN VIVO 🔴https://t.co/hBwxZ9bXrh#UELfinal #UEL #MUFC pic.twitter.com/S6WNQy4y0h
— TUDN USA (@TUDNUSA) May 26, 2021
