(Video): Enzo Maresca will have big say on two Chelsea striker targets as talks continue

Chelsea’s new head coach Enzo Maresca will reportedly have a big say on the next striker that Chelsea bring in to the club.

That is according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who has put his latest updates out via his YouTube channel.

Chelsea are continuing talks for two strikers right now, Jhon Duran from Aston Villa, and Samu Omorodion of Atletico Madrid.

Maresca gets a say

As you can see in the video above, the new Chelsea boss will get a say.

Romano said: “Although Atlético said no, Chelsea are still trying and talking to Samu Omorodion’s side. Chelsea can ‘attack’ the situation and contacts are still taking place on players side. The player’s happy and not desperate to leave. Let’s see what Chelsea do.

“The Chelsea owners and sporting directors asked Enzo Maresca what he wanted to do with the Jhon Durán deal. He will have an important say on the striker, and he will make a decision on the situation at Samu Omorodion.”