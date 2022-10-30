New video emerges showing second Michigan football player assaulted by MSU

Just when you thought one video of a Michigan football player being assaulted by Michigan State players, we’ve now seen more footage which shows another — and it’s disturbing.

After the Wolverines’ 29-7 win over rival MSU, reports and videos surfaced of cornerback Ja’Den McBurrows being ganged up on by upwards of six Spartan players. In the postgame press conference, Jim Harbaugh said that two Michigan players were assaulted, but we had only seen video of McBurrows.

While we still haven’t been told who the second was, we do now have video. The footage is grainy and hard to make out, and the action in it only lasts for a moment, but you can see multiple Spartans surrounding one Wolverine, and one MSU player swinging his helmet towards the Michigan player’s head or back.

Warning: the footage, as mentioned, is quite disturbing.

The 2nd Jumping harbaugh was referring to Just kick them all off or suspend them pic.twitter.com/SWooBiVTLo — GBP (@GoBluePoole) October 30, 2022

More on this story as it develops.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire