Video emerges of fight between Alun Wyn Jones and Jake Ball at Wales training session

Jake Ball - PA

Video footage has emerged of the training-ground fight between Jake Ball and Alun Wyn Jones that left the Wales captain with a black eye before the Six Nations match against Ireland in February. Ball was dropped entirely from the matchday 23 for that game.

The fight was played down by Wayne Pivac's camp at the time, but the video shows both second rows landing fierce headshots during the week before the Six Nations opener.

The heated exchange appears to begin when Jones pushes Ball, to which the bearded lock responds with a soft punch to his skipper's left cheek.

Fists then fly, and Ball can be seen punching Jones four times cleanly to the eye area. Jones too lands at least two punches on Ball.

Team-mates, including a smiling Ken Owens, can be seen rushing in to split the two.

But the two 6ft 6in second-rowers continue to throw punches over the heads and desperate, flailing arms of their team-mates.

Josh Navidi, Tomas Francis and Taulupe Faletau are among the players trying to pull the two heavyweights apart, whilst two coaches stand by watching.

Talking about the fight for the first time, Ball told the Rugby Pass earlier this week: "The biggest irony was that it was a case of mistaken identity at training.

“Al thought it was me who had pulled down a maul down, when it was actually Rhys Carré who instigated the whole situation but he melted into the background.

“He threw a couple of punches and I threw a couple back. Luckily for me, a few more of mine landed. That’s rugby. Me and Al spoke about it and we’ve moved on.”

Ball, 29, has probably played his last of his 50 games for Wales, as he heads back to Australia to be reunited with his family.

The Scarlet has a months-old baby that he has never seen in person due to the Covid restrictions.

Meanwhile his sparring partner Jones, 35, is gearing up for his fourth Lions tour, and his first as captain having been named by his former Wales coach Warren Gatland.

His 145 caps for Wales and nine for the Lions makes him the most-capped rugby player of all time.