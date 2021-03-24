Video emerges of Chase Claypool in a fight

Steelers receiver Chase Claypool, one of the best rookies of 2020, recently was involved in a bar fight in California.

TMZ.com has video of Claypool and others brawling outside the Wild Goose Tavern in Costa Mesa on March 13.

Per the report, the dispute started inside, and the incident moved outside. TMZ.com characterizes the video as showing Claypool giving someone a “swift kick to the face.” The video definitely shows at least one kick from Claypool; it’s unclear (in our view) whether it connects with a face. Later, after a man lunges at Claypool, he possibly slams the mans head into the asphalt.

No arrests have been made and no charges have been filed. The league nevertheless has the authority to investigate and to impose discipline under the Personal Conduct Policy, if the league decides that discipline is warranted.

