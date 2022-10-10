Video emerges of Bill Belichick and Kendrick Bourne sideline argument

There were many interesting subplots in the New England Patriots’ victory over the Detroit Lions on Sunday. One subplot in particular was the sideline interaction between coach Bill Belichick and wide receiver Kendrick Bourne.

Bourne has had a rough 2022 season to this point. From being benched during the preseason, to not playing much in the team’s opening game against the Miami Dolphins, it has been a bumpy road for the wide receiver. He still played 33 snaps on Sunday, a number that was good for fourth-most on the team. He would finish the game with one catch for one yard.

Here's a video of the sideline argument between Bill Belichick and Kendrick Bourne. Happened after Bourne committed his second penalty of the first half, putting the #Patriots in second-and-long. Bailey Zappe threw a pick on the next play, though it wasn't his fault. pic.twitter.com/rNgrk1ETFk — Dakota Randall (@DakRandallNESN) October 10, 2022

It will be intriguing to see if Bourne’s snap count goes up, as the Patriots continue to figure out how to best implement him into the offense.

List

The Morning After: Patriots tame Lions in 29-0 thrashing at home

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire