Video: Early stoppage? Reviewing Jared Cannonier’s TKO loss to Nassourdine Imavov

On the latest episode of “Spinning Back Clique,” the panel reacts to the stoppage in Jared Cannonier’s TKO loss to Nassourdine Imavov, along with other important results at UFC on ESPN 57.

This past Saturday at KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ken., the result of the UFC event headliner left the MMA world with plenty to talk about.

Imavov (14-4 MMA, 6-2 UFC) defeated veteran Cannonier (17-7 MMA, 10-7 UFC) in what many online deemed to be a questionable stoppage by referee Jason Herzog.

The card also saw former light heavyweight title challenger Dominick Reyes snap his four-fight losing skid, Raul Rosas Jr. submit Ricky Turcios and more.

Was the main event stoppage early? Is Reyes back? Where does Rosas go next?

MMA Junkie’s Brian “Goze” Garcia, Dan Tom, Danny Segura and host “Gorgeous” George Garcia discuss the results from UFC on ESPN 57.

Watch their discussion in the video above, and don’t miss this week’s complete episode of “Spinning Back Clique” below on YouTube.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie