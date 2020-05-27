VIDEO: Dwayne Haskins connects with Antonio Brown over and over in offseason workout

Redskins fans will devour any video of Dwayne Haskins throwing the ball that they can get their hands on these days.

But on Wednesday, footage emerged of Haskins throwing bomb after bomb to Antonio Brown.

Yep. That Antonio Brown.

Haskins has had, and posted about, many offseason workouts the past few months, and most of the time, those workouts have featured teammates like Terry McLaurin and Kelvin Harmon.

On Wednesday, however, the former Steelers, Raiders and Patriots pass catcher was on the same field as the Redskins quarterback. And they made some sweet, sweet (defender-less, pass rush-less) music together:

Dwayne Haskins throwing bombs to Antonio Brown today. So many eyeball emojis pic.twitter.com/fA3ow1U0us — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) May 27, 2020

More of Dwayne Haskins and Antonio Brown. I don't care that there is no pass rush. I don't care that, for some reason, Chad Ochocinco is the only guy playing DB. This is so fun to watch pic.twitter.com/9WBemsGNBs — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) May 27, 2020

Is this the space where you'll find analysis on whether the Redskins should sign Brown? Nope.

Is this the space where you'll get a critique of Haskins underthrowing the Pro Bowler a time or two? Nah.

But is this the space where you'll see appreciation for one really talented person chucking a ball really high and really far to another talented person? Yes. All of the yeses.

Those videos are fun, those videos are interesting and those videos are cool. Try not to take too much away from them other than those things, as difficult as that may be.

