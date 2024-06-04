Video: Dustin Poirier receives warm hometown welcome even after UFC 302 title-fight loss

It wasn’t with an undisputed UFC championship belt around his waist or over his shoulder, but Dustin Poirier still received warm welcome from his hometown in Louisiana.

Poirier fought hard this past Saturday but ultimately fell to lightweight champion Islam Makhachev, who grinded through almost 25 full minutes before winning by late fifth-round submission. Although Poirier once held a UFC interim title at 155 pounds, the loss marked his third time coming up short at claiming undisputed gold after two previous losses to Khabib Nurmagomedov and Charles Oliveira.

Still, that didn’t stop a large gathering of fans to greet him at the airport in Lafayette, including local TV news crews.

Check out the videos below:

Dustin Poirier gets a nice welcome on his return home in Lafayette, Louisiana 🔥 pic.twitter.com/4AusS6M1nC — 𝕽𝖆𝖎𝖓𝖒𝖆𝖐𝖊𝖗❂ (@Sa_Gwang) June 4, 2024

Lafayette, thank you 🙏🏻🙏🏻 Forever grateful. pic.twitter.com/I98Qzk9hYr — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) June 4, 2024

