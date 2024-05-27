Video: Will Dustin Poirier beat Islam Makhachev at UFC 302 to finally win undisputed title?

On the latest episode of “Spinning Back Clique,” the panel previews the upcoming UFC 302 event.

At the top of the bill, Dustin Poirier will be challenging UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev in what many believe to be Poirier’s final chance to capture an undisputed UFC title. The co-main event features a key middleweight bout pitting Sean Strickland vs. Paulo Costa.

Will Poirier finally become UFC champion? Can the winner between Sean Strickland and Paulo Costa get themselves a title shot?

MMA Junkie’s Farah Hannoun, Brian “Goze” Garcia, Danny Segura and host Gorgeous George preview the main and co-main events for UFC 302 on June 1.

Watch their discussion in the video above, and don’t miss this week’s complete episode of “Spinning Back Clique” below on YouTube.

