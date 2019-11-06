VIDEO: Duke freshman Cassius Stanley skies for two straight dunks in Champions Classic
Duke and Kansas didn’t play the prettiest first half of basketball in Madison Square Garden.
Thankfully, the second half is picking up in the annual Champions Classic thanks in-part to back-to-back fast-break dunks from Blue Devils freshman guard Cassius Stanley.
The four-star prospect skied for two easy dunks from nearly the same spot — the second of which came off a disgusting bounce pass from Duke point guard Tre Jones. Stanley’s 46-inch vertical has been talked about quite a bit this preseason since he broke Zion Williamson’s Duke vertical leap record.
The No. 3 Blue Devils are currently in a tight battle with No. 4 Kansas as they continue in the first game of the Champions Classic.
