Video of Duke football coach Manny Diaz's opening press conference
Manny Diaz was introduced as Duke's football coach on Dec. 9, 2023 at Pascal Field House.
Manny Diaz was introduced as Duke's football coach on Dec. 9, 2023 at Pascal Field House.
Ready to find out which college football player will score the top honor in football for 2023? Tune in tonight.
Are you ready to watch the 2023 MLS Cup Final?
Cincinnati won't face any punishment.
Two of the Steelers' starting pass-rushers will need to be cleared by an independent neurologist before their next game.
Here's how to watch the Army vs. Navy game tonight.
The league is still investigating the situation between Greenlaw and Disandro, the Eagles' head of security.
While it feels like Haliburton has come out of nowhere to add himself to the crop of young talent ready to take over the league, it feels a little like déjà vu as well, with the comparisons to Steve Nash being inevitable ... and fitting.
The transfer portal officially opened on Monday.
The Tennis Hall of Famer was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2021.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don offers up his top plays for DFS Week 14!
Which Week 14 games will provide the most fantasy football fruits? Which should fantasy managers just ignore? Matt Harmon breaks the slate down.
Mike McCarthy was back in the Cowboys' facility on Friday.
Sal Vetri uncovers 10 important findings that can spur success in the final week before the fantasy football playoffs.
It's a must-win week for many fantasy managers trying to make the playoffs. Dalton Del Don is here to help with his lineup advice for every Week 14 game.
It's time to dig deep this week, as the focus is on adding lightly rostered players who could still pop on your fantasy basketball team.
Navy won 14 consecutive games from 2002-15.
The U.S. and Mexico formally submitted their bid Friday.
Check out our fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 14 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our full PPR positional rankings for Week 14 of the fantasy football season!
Today's edition includes Tyrese Haliburton and the Pacers' winning ways, Army's new-look offense, the mother of all river waves, and more.