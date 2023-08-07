Video: Dream 16 athletes talk preparations for upcoming football season
Dream 16 athletes talk about what they have done to prepare for the upcoming football season.
Our fantasy football draft kit is now live for the 2023 season — your one-stop shop to draft a winning team!
On the heels of consecutive national championships, Georgia is ranked No. 1 in the annual preseason coaches poll compiled by USA Today.
Fantasy analyst Dan Titus highlights some intriguing ADP movement as we head into Week 1 of NFL preseason.
Fantasy football analyst Andy Behrens continues his draft sleeper series with the tight ends!
It's never fun to pass on a player you like in fantasy football drafts, but sometimes you have no choice. Scott Pianowski reveals his eight to avoid in 2023.
Dalton Del Don reveals his top takeaways from a recent 12-team PPR mock draft, including how injuries and holdouts are affecting picks.
The 38-year-old was candid about his time in Indianapolis.
After reviewing some of his projections for 2023, fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon reveals what he learned.
Aaron Rodgers knows a thing or two about calling offensive plays.
As part of our preview of this season, we will be rolling out the Yahoo Sports Top 25 in the lead-up to the seven FBS games being played in Week 0.
Going undrafted and never winning a title as a player, Hammon is often named as one of the game’s best point guards, and has been named to the league’s best lists for notable anniversaries.
Neymar is the most recent PSG star to look for an exit from the club.
The Giants are facing a brutal start to the season.
The NTT IndyCar series will stage 18 races this season, culminating at Laguna Seca on Sept. 10. In all the indycars will visit 15 tracks comprising six road courses, five street circuits and four ovals.
England survives an upset bid while Australia leaves no doubt in its win.
For 27 agonizing seconds, Alyssa Naeher thought she'd kept American dreams alive. And then, in an instant, by the tiniest of margins, the USWNT was gutted.
Chase wants Burrow's health at 100% and doesn't sound concerned about the risk of missed time to Cincinnati's season.
Follow along with Yahoo Sports as training camps open across the NFL.
Murray has both the support and expectations of new head coach Jonathan Gannon and GM Monti Ossenfort. There's also a broader continuity at stake this season and beyond.
"I thought the transfer window, I thought the portal was closed. Oh, that's just for the student-athletes."