Video: Donnarumma keeps Italy alive in first half vs Spain

Watch Gigio Donnarumma’s key saves in the first half of Spain-Italy at EURO 2024.

PSG star Donnarumma is keeping Italy’s hopes alive in the second match of the EURO 2024 Group B against Spain on Thursday.

The first save came less than two minutes into the match to deny a Pedri header, and barely 20 minutes later, another full-stretch fingertip save allowed the Azzurri to avoid a goal from ex-Napoli star Fabian Ruiz, a Donnarumma teammate at PSG.

There was another one between the two when Gigio frustrated Alvaro Morata.

Donnarumma was probably Italy’s best player on the pitch against La Roja in the first half and Luciano Spalletti will be hoping to turn things around in the second half even if the result is still 0-0.

