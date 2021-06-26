VIDEO: Dolberg scores superb goal for Denmark v. Wales

Kasper Dolberg scored an incredible goal for Denmark against Wales in the EURO 2020 last 16 clash in Amsterdam.

Dolberg, 23, delivered a moment of magic just when Denmark needed it most to send the stadium wild in Amsterdam, as the largely Danish crowd rejoiced.

It was a pure strike from the technical forward, as the man who plays for Nice got Denmark ahead and swung the game in their favor after Wales had dominated play early on.

The former Ajax striker was only in the lineup due to Yussuf Poulsen being unavailable, but he showed his class with a brilliant low shot to put Denmark 1-0 up in Amsterdam.

Talk about taking your chance in style.

Denmark almost doubled their lead soon after but Danny Ward denied Dolberg’s flick at the near post, as the Danes were rampant and their young forward was at the center of everything good they did.

The way he celebrated in Amsterdam proved his confidence and he stood tall as the camera then panned to Poulsen, the man he came in for, who was celebrating wildly in the stands.

Take a look at the video below to see Dolberg’s piece of magic.

Denmark strike superb opener in Amsterdam against Wales

🔥 GOALLLL! Kasper Dolberg drills home a low curler to put Denmark 1-0 up. What a hit! Dolberg only in the starting lineup because Poulsen is unavailable. The former Ajax striker has made his mark back in Amsterdam.#WAL 0-1 #DEN #EURO2020 via @TUDNUSApic.twitter.com/NNA5Adqlg5 — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) June 26, 2021

