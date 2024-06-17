Video: Does Tatsuro Taira have potential to become UFC flyweight champion?

This past Saturday in the main event of UFC on ESPN 58 in Las Vegas, Taira (16-0 MMA, 6-0 UFC) picked up a injury TKO win over former title challenger Alex Perez. Although victorious, Taira’s victory came following a knee injury sustained by Perez (25-9 MMA, 7-5 UFC) while Taira was on his back.

With the somewhat inconclusive result, where does the undefeated Japanese contender go next? Does he have the potential to hold gold at flyweight?

