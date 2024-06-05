Video: Does Sean Strickland deserve a title shot after UFC 302? What’s next for Paulo Costa?

On the latest episode of “Spinning Back Clique,” the panel reacts to Sean Strickland’s split decision win over Paulo Costa.

The two middleweights clashed in the co-main event at this past Saturday’s UFC 302. It was a fairly uneventful fight that had Strickland winning by split decision. The result put Strickland back in the win column after his title loss in January, while Costa fell to 1-4 in his past five outings.

Should Strickland get the next title shot? Where does Costa go from here? MMA Junkie’s Brian “Goze” Garcia, Nolan King, Mike Bohn, and host Gorgeous George discuss.

Watch their discussion in the video above, and don’t miss this week’s complete episode of “Spinning Back Clique” below on YouTube.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie