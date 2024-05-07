Video: Does Jose Aldo have another UFC title run in him?

On the latest episode of “Spinning Back Clique,” the panel reacts to Jose Aldo’s big return win at UFC 301, as well as his potential of becoming a champion once again.

Aldo, considered one of the greatest fighters of all time, returned to the octagon on Saturday in the co-main event of UFC 301. In his comeback fight since retiring in 2022, Aldo defeated Jonathan Martinez by decisive unanimous decision. The former UFC and WEC champion surprised many with the way he looked at 37 years of age. He also let the world know that he’s interested in making another title run if he re-signs with the UFC.

So how realistic is Aldo’s plan to become UFC bantamweight champion? Are there better options for him in free agency?

MMA Junkie’s Brian “Goze” Garcia, Danny Segura, Mike Bohn, and host “Gorgeous” George Garcia discuss Aldo’s big win and what the future may hold for the living legend.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie