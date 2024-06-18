Video: Dissecting the aftermath of Conor McGregor’s UFC 303 injury pullout, what comes next

Conor McGregor won’t be competing at UFC 303 after all.

The MMA superstar suffered an injury and was ruled out of his highly-anticipated return against Michael Chandler on June 29 in Las Vegas. This news came after days of rumors and speculations around McGregor’s return from his nearly three-year hiatus from the octagon, and led to a massive overhaul of the event.

UFC CEO Dana White admitted uncertainty about McGregor’s fighting future, and Chandler is keeping in high spirits that his long-awaited showdown with “The Notorious” will eventually come to fruition.

But what ultimately is going to happen? And how likely are were to actually see McGregor and Chandler step inside the cage together in the future?

MMA Junkie’s Brian “Goze” Garcia, Farah Hannoun, Danny Segura and host “Gorgeous” George Garcia make sense of the situation around McGregor and his canceled return.

Watch their discussion in the video above, and don’t miss this week’s complete episode of “Spinning Back Clique” below on YouTube.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie