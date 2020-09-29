VIDEO: Dirk Koetter on Falcons’ 4th-quarter play-calling

The Atlanta Falcons lost another game they had no business losing on Sunday, falling, 30-26, to the Chicago Bears in Week 3.

It’s easy to blame the defense for blowing another double-digit fourth-quarter deficit. And while the Falcons’ undermanned defensive unit was partially to blame, this game came down the team’s inability to sustain drives when it mattered most in the forth quarter.

Atlanta’s offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter explained to reporters on Monday that he wanted to run the clock down but the team just didn’t execute. Matt Ryan went ice cold, and the running game stalled out.

Here’s Koetter explaining his play-calling in he fourth quarter, as shared by ESPN’s Vaughn McClure below.

Dirk Koetter explanation on what happened in fourth quarter pic.twitter.com/g0ZX16GmPt — vaughn mcclure (@vxmcclure23) September 28, 2020





Related