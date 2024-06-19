Video: Did UFC 303 get better? Reacting to Alex Pereira vs. Jiri Prochazka 2, Brian Ortega vs. Diego Lopes

UFC 303 had a major makeover in the aftermath of Conor McGregor’s injury.

The June 29 card at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas (ESPN+ pay-per-view, ESPN, ESPN+) that caps off the 12th annual International Fight Week lost its main event this past week when McGregor from his fight against Michael Chandler due to injury. In response, the UFC booked a light heavyweight title rematch between Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka, and a co-main event of ranked featherweights Brian Ortega against Diego Lopes.

Although nothing can match the atmosphere of a McGregor fight, did the quality of UFC 303 overall improve or worsen after all the changes?

MMA Junkie’s Danny Segura, Brian “Goze” Garcia, Farah Hannoun and host “Gorgeous” George Garcia offer their takes.

MMA Junkie's Danny Segura, Brian "Goze" Garcia, Farah Hannoun and host "Gorgeous" George Garcia offer their takes.

