Video: Did Francis Ngannou leave the UFC at the altar?

Francis Ngannou shook up the combat sports world and his former promotion may now have egg on its face.

The UFC and Ngannou parted ways after the former heavyweight champion completed his contract with a win over Ciryl Gane in January 2022. Ngannou left the title behind, standing behind his desire to enter the boxing ring, which his something that would not happen under UFC contract.

Ngannou moved on by signing with the PFL, and finally competed in his first professional boxing bout where shocked the world with his performance in a split decision loss to WBC heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury in Saudi Arabia.

Many thought Fury would wipe the floor with Ngannou, because after all, he never fought professionally as a boxer. However, Ngannou showed up with a very complete gameplan, knocked down Fury, and won a judge’s scorecard after 10 rounds of action.

The UFC could have been a part of this massive event if they were open to allowing certain fighters the ability to compete in boxing, but that’s just not how they do business (unless you’re Conor McGregor). Instead, Ngannou took a chance on himself, made it work, and is now arguably the hottest name in combat sports after taking one of boxing’s best the distance.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie