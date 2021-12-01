(Video) Did Damontae Kazee Unknowingly Throw His Cowboy Teammates Ezekiel Elliott and Dak Prescott Under the Bus In DWI Arrest?

Dallas Cowboys safety Damontae Kazee was arrested for a DWI in the Dallas area on Oct. 19 at around 3 a.m. However, it was how he handled it that raised eyebrows.

Kazee told police that he had been with teammates Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott hours before his DWI arrest, admitting that they were all partying before he got pulled over.

Thrown Under The Bus

“I was just with Ezekiel Elliott and Dak Prescott, and we were just having fun — went out,” Kazee told the cop.

Kazee was caught on police video, which TMZ Sports obtained. The footage revealed Kazee name-dropping his teammates after being pulled over.

The 28-year-old recently signed with the Cowboys during the offseason. Kazee told the officer he had “probably like three shots” while out with Prescott, Elliott, and other teammates at a restaurant in downtown Dallas.

The Stop

During the police stop, Kazee was informed by the officer that he stopped him for failure to use a turn signal and erratic driving.

Kazee slurred his words in the video and apologized by simply saying, “my bad,” before adding the Cowboys’ franchise quarterback and running back into the mix.

“Today we was just going out to eat,” Kazee said, “because it’s rookie night.”

Kazee didn’t appear aware as he went through a series of field sobriety tests, and he struggled to count backward.

The Struggle

Kazee also couldn’t walk in a straight line, and it was enough to convince the authorities to arrest and charge Kazee with a misdemeanor DWI charge.

“I apologized to my family, my teammates, my coaches and to the owner, who gave me a job,” Kazee said to the media.

