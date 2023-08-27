Video: Detroit Lions Podcast predicts the 53-man roster and more

A special weekend edition of the Detroit Lions Podcast is now available for streaming or download. This show, recorded live on Saturday, puts a bow on the Lions preseason and spins forward to the task of getting down to 53 players.

The first part of the show covers Friday night’s triumph in Carolina in the final exhibition game. Which players stood out and which ones faltered a little? There is also a discussion on the injuries from the game.

Then comes the 53-man roster projection. Position by position, who makes it and who does not? There is a focus on team constitution; the concept of keeping a sixth WR or a fifth RB and the ripple effects that would have at other positions, as an example.

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire