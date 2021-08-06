Video: Derrick Lewis, Ciryl Gane separated at UFC 265 final faceoff in Houston
HOUSTON – The final faceoff for the UFC 265 main event is in the books, and it was a tense one.
Derrick Lewis (25-7 MMA, 16-5 UFC) and Ciryl Gane (9-0 MMA, 6-0 UFC) meet in the headliner for the interim heavyweight title. Friday, they had to be separated multiple times at the ceremonial weigh-ins.
Check out their eventful faceoff in the video above.
Then don’t miss UFC 265, which takes place Saturday at Toyota Center in Houston. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN and early prelims on ESPN+.
