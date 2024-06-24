Video: Departing Rangers Pair Arrive In Turkey, Delighted With Reception

Departing Rangers stars John Lundstram and Borna Barisic have arrived in Turkey to complete a move to Trabzonspor.

Both Lundstram and Barisic are out of contract at Rangers this summer and have been lured to Turkey for a new adventure.

The pair are to join Turkish Super Lig side Trabzonspor and they have now arrived in Turkey.

Trabzonspor’un yeni transferleri Lundstram ve Barisic, şehre geldi. ”Böyle bir karşılama beklemiyorduk” pic.twitter.com/1vJMJsFWJz — Fotomaç (@fotomac) June 24, 2024

Greeted by fans at the airport, the pair were delighted with the reception from the Trabzonspor faithful.

Lundstram said: “Really happy. Thank you so much for the warm welcome everyone.

“To be honest it’s a bit overwhelming seeing so many people here, but really happy and really excited to get started.”

The midfielder added that he knows all about Turkey through conversations with Ridvan Yilmaz, who told him that he will love playing for Trabzonspor.

“I’m very good friends with Ridvan Yilmaz, so I spoke a lot about Turkey even before the interest from Trabzonspor”, Lundstram said.

“I wanted to know the culture, about Besiktas, what the fans are like because I heard so much about the Turkish fans and how you guys are quite crazy, and I like this.

“When I heard about Trabzonspor I asked Ridvan and he said you will love the place.”

In Barisic and Lundstram, Rangers boss Philippe Clement has lost two regular starters and players with significant experience at Ibrox.

They join a side that finished in third spot in the Turkish Super Lig last season and will be looking to challenge for the title next season.