Video: Del Piero recreates iconic Italy World Cup goal from Usain Bolt assist

Italian legend Del Piero and Usain Bolt remarkably teamed up during the 2024 Soccer Aid and the ex-Juventus ace recreated a goal he had scored in an epic World Cup semifinal against Germany in 2006.

World Cup winner Del Piero, who recently visited Italy’s national team at Coverciano, was among the stars at the 2024 Soccer Aid at Stamford Bridge on Sunday and recreated a goal he had scored almost 20 years earlier.

Del Piero’s latest goal made headlines not only because of the assist man, Usain Bolt but also because it was very similar to a goal he had bagged in the 2006 World Cup, which helped Italy beat Germany 2-0 and qualify for the Final, where they eventually beat France.

Del Piero just scored with a finish like his 2006 World Cup goal 🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/oFxNYTIXjS — Juventus News Live (@juvenewslive) June 9, 2024