Video: Del Piero ‘more than sorry’ for Italy goal against Germany in 2006

Video: Del Piero ‘more than sorry’ for Italy goal against Germany in 2006

Italy legend Alessandro Del Piero joked with a German TV that he was ‘more than sorry’ for scoring a goal against their national team in the 2006 World Cup semis.

Del Piero returned to the Westfalenstadion in Dortmund on Saturday for Italy’s opening EURO 2024 match against Albania.

It was the same stadium where he had scored in a 2-0 win over Germany in the 2006 World Cup semifinal, so a German TV station jokingly asked the former striker to apologise for his goal almost 20 years later.

“Yeah, I’m more than sorry; I’m really sorry, guys,” Del Piero said, smiling.

Italy progressed to the Final that year and eventually lifted the trophy beating France on penalties.