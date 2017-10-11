Video: DeBrincat scores first career NHL goal with quick blast on Price

Alex DeBrincat has his first career NHL goal.

After cracking the Blackhawks lineup out of training camp and suiting up in the first three regular season games, the 19-year-old forward blasted a one-timer past Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price late in the first period of Tuesday’s contest.

That goal tied the game. Chicago took the lead 19 seconds later on Brandon Saad‘s fifth goal of the season.

DeBrincat has recorded lofty scoring totals in junior, helping to make him a second-round pick in 2016. He may be undersized in some sense, standing only 5-foot-7 tall, but with his skill, he impressed Chicago’s coaching staff during training camp and earned a spot on the opening night roster.



