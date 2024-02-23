Video: Dana White cuts ribbon at UFC Performance Institute in Mexico

MEXICO CITY – The UFC held a ribbon cutting ceremony for its newest Performance Institute in Mexico during UFC Fight Night 237 fight week.

UFC CEO Dana White with fellow executives Hunter Campbell, Lawrence Epstein, Duncan French, and several fighters including current champions Alexa Grasso and Alexandre Pantoja, participated in the event celebrating the opening of the new facility.

“This has been a dream/goal of mine for a very long time, going back to 2001,” White said moments before cutting the ribbon. “I was just saying to these guys to be walking the halls, looking at the gym – this incredible facility is amazing. I’ve wanted this for a long time, so I’m very excited. Thanks to everybody who made this happen.

“… The first facility we did in Las Vegas, then we did China, and now we’re here. It’s better and better and better and better every time we build one. Now you can honestly say that the PI in Mexico is the best Performance Institute in the UFC, without a doubt. This place is incredible. As we keep building and learning, we keep getting better.”

The facility is just a couple of months away from officially opening its doors, with a tentative date of April 12.

You can watch the full ceremony in the video above.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie