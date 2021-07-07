VIDEO: Damsgaard’s world-class free kick ends England’s shutout streak

England’s shutout streak at EURO 2020 is officially over at 480 minutes, and what a goal — an absolutely stunning free kick from 21-year-old Denmark star Mikkel Damsgaard — it took to do the trick.

Damsgaard struck the ball ever so perfectly from nearly 30 yards out, and Jordan Pickford got the slightest of touches on it as it cross his goal line but he couldn’t keep it out with the power and movement away from him helped to carry the ball past.

Worst of all for England, the entire situation could have been easily avoided. A foul by Luke Shaw just as another, less dangerous, free kick for Denmark was taken moved the ball 20 yards closer to goal, and central.

