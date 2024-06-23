Video: Cristiano Ronaldo exploits Turkey defence before assisting Bruno Fernandes

Cristiano Ronaldo exploited Turkey’s high line before setting up Bruno Fernandes with a squared pass.

It was a dominated display from Portugal who guaranteed top spot in Group F with a 3-0 win over Turkey in Dortmund.

Turkey squandered a great chance early on and Bernardo Silva didn’t waste any time scoring the opening goal halfway through the first half. The second goal saw Turkey collapse.

However, Turkey did try to overturn the two-goal deficit after the break as their players flooded forward.

This led to their high line being exploited by Ronaldo, who beat the offside trap before squaring the ball to Fernandes to stroke home.

🇹🇷 0-3 🇵🇹 More dreadful defending and an unselfish Cristiano Ronaldo plays in Bruno Fernandes to pass it into the net. 📺 Watch @rte2 & @rteplayer https://t.co/b2OI4OoWVJ 📱 Updates https://t.co/zrRUWttTKY pic.twitter.com/7SgTIdB15p — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) June 22, 2024

Footage courtesy of RTE

Good sportsmanship from Ronaldo

There was a feel-good factor to Portugal’s win. Ronaldo showed his team player side, giving everyone the thumbs up in a motivational way, which is not something I saw enough of during his second spell at Manchester United.

Even by squaring the ball to Fernandes when he could have gone for a goal himself.

Perhaps Ronaldo has his eyes on topping the all-time chart for assists at the Euros?

