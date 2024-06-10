Video: Conte arrives for new Napoli era

Antonio Conte landed in Naples on Monday morning and will soon arrive at the club’s training centre to start his project with the Partenopei.

Napoli announced Conte’s appointment on a three-year contract last week, and the Italian tactician is ready to begin his spell at the club.

Conte arrived at Naples’ Capodichino Airport on Monday morning alongside Lele Oriali and new club director Giovanni Manna.

Video: Conte arrives for new Napoli era

Conte had lunch with his closest collaborators in Naples before heading to the club’s training centre which he had already visited during his time as Italy’s national team coach.

Conte and Manna have already identified Torino’s Alessandro Buongiorno as their priority target in defence and are in advanced talks with the defender’s entourage.