Video: What to make of Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler UFC 303 presser being canceled

On the latest episode of “Spinning Back Clique,” the panel reacts to the last-minute cancelation of Monday’s Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler special press conference in Dublin.

The UFC made the unexpected announcement hours before the event was supposed to start. The promotion gave no reason as to why the press conference was canceled, but they did say they plan on rescheduling it for a later date. This caught many off guard and had them wondering: What happened? Is there something big going on behind the scenes?

MMA Junkie’s Brian “Goze” Garcia, Nolan King, Mike Bohn and host Gorgeous George react to the last-minute postponement of Monday’s UFC 303 special press conference.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie