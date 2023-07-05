Video: Conor McGregor two-hand shoves Michael Chandler in the face during ‘TUF 31’ altercation

The highly-anticipated “TUF 31” physical altercation between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler aired Tuesday and painted a contextual picture of what exactly happened between two of the UFC’s biggest stars.

Although teaser clips had been rolled out in promotional packages for weeks prior, viewers finally got to see what went down between the two.

As it turns out, McGregor two-hand shoved Chandler following the conclusion of the reality series’ sixth bout after his SBG Ireland teammate Lee Hammond was submitted Chandler’s team member Kurt Holobaugh in come-from-behind fashion.

McGregor took exception with verbal jabs by Chandler, who seemed to touch a soft spot at just the right time. After his team advanced to 6-0 on the season, Chandler criticized McGregor’s lack of presence at various points throughout the show’s filming to that point.

In turn, McGregor continued to chirp away at Chandler. He hurled demeaning insults about Bellator, the organization Chandler long represented prior to his UFC debut in January 2021.

As the two came face-to-face, McGregor cocked back and drove both of his hands into Chandler’s face. The shove sent Chandler backward.

Chandler giggled and screamed in excitement as McGregor took off his suit jacket. UFC president Dana White jogged around the perimeter of the cage and entered it, as the fighters were separated.

Both fighters headed back to the locker rooms. During exit, Chandler walked by Team McGregor and told them, “I would’ve been there for you.”

“You’re all bums,” McGregor screamed at Team Chandler fighters Cody Gibson and Roosevelt Roberts as he walked away.

Frustrations continue to mount for McGregor, his coaching staff, and team of four bantamweight and four lightweight prospects. They have yet to win a fight against Chandler and his team of UFC alumni.

Episode 7 of 12 airs next Tuesday on ESPN and will feature the second-to-last quarterfinal bout. The live finale fights are expected to be part of UFC 292, MMA Junkie recently learned. The card takes place Aug. 19 at TD Garden in Boston.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie