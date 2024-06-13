(Video): Conor Gallagher’s message to sacked Mauricio Pochettino

Conor Gallagher did the press conference for England today ahead of the opening game of the Three Lions’ Euros campaign which starts on Sunday against Serbia.

He used his platform there to thank Mauricio Pochettino for the trust he gave him this season and the way he developed Conor’s game through a season where he played more minutes than anyone else in the squad. “I’ve come a long way,” the midfielder said.

Conor isn’t one to rock the boat, there’s nothing pointed about these comments. He’s just genuinely thanking the now dismissed manager for his role in helping develop him as a player.

And he’s 100% right – the importance Pochettino gave him right from the start of the season has made it a much easier decision for Gareth Southgate to take him to the Euros, and may yet earn him a start there too.

You can see Gallagher speaking in the clip embedded here: