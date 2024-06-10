(Video): Cole Palmer “isn’t ready” for “big stage” and shouldn’t start at Euros claims caller

A caller on TalkSport this morning got some debate going by claiming that Chelsea prodigy Cole Palmer “isn’t ready” to start for England, because of his limited experience on the “big stage.”

The attacker has started both of England’s pre-tournament friendlies and did OK, despite an overall poor performance from the team.

The caller is right that Palmer has only had “one good season” – but that’s one good season out of one, as Scott Minto points out.

Nobody is really demanding that Palmer starts every game- there will be plenty of chances for him coming off the bench, especially given how packed together the games are. But how you can think that he’s anything other than an awesome weapon to have is beyond us.

England have a very strong first choice front 3, but if they don’t win convincingly in their group games, the calls for Palmer will grow stronger.

You can see their discussion in the clip embedded here: