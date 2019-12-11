Video: Colby Covington still refuses to let Dana White put belt on him at UFC 245

Dana White and Colby Covington

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Colby Covington doesn’t shy away from his problems with Dana White at the UFC 245 pre-fight athlete panel.

Covington squares off with champion Kamaru Usman in the UFC 245 main event on Saturday in Las Vegas. White typically puts the belt around the waist of the winner of championship bouts, but Covington has been adamant that he doesn't want anything to do with his boss if he takes the belt from Usman.

TRENDING > Nate Diaz unleashes behind-the-scenes footage with Nick Diaz Army from UFC 244 fight week

The UFC 245 fight card is topped by three championship bouts. Welterweight champion Kamaru Usman faces challenger Colby Covington in the main event grudge match. Max Holloway puts his featherweight title on the line opposite Alexander Volkanovski in the UFC 245 co-main event. Double-champ Amanda Nunes makes the next defense of her bantamweight belt in a rematch with Germaine de Randamie to round out the tripleheader.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com for full UFC 245: Usman vs. Covington Live Results on Saturday, December 14, 2019, from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.