Video: Cody Eakin scores first goal in Vegas for Golden Knights

The Golden Knights scored their first goal at T-Mobile Arena, and it took them less than four minutes to do it.

If you had Cody Eakin in the “first Golden Knight to score in Vegas” pool, you’d have been correct. The former Dallas Star beat Jack Campbell with a one-timer during Vegas’ 3-2 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday night.

David Perron picked up the only assist on Eakin’s goal.

“It was exciting to get the first goal,” said Eakin, per the Las Vegas Reivew-Journal. “The fans were excited, and it got them going right away. It was fun to be part of.”

Here’s the goal:





William Carrier also scored for the Golden Knights, but Kings forward Brooks Laich netted the game-winning goal in overtime.



