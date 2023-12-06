Video: Clemson United savors journey to College Cup NCAA semi final soccer game
Clemson United talks about journey to College Cup NCAA semi final soccer game, this Frida Dec 8 in Louisville, Ky. The team plays West Virginia U.
Clemson United talks about journey to College Cup NCAA semi final soccer game, this Frida Dec 8 in Louisville, Ky. The team plays West Virginia U.
The Dawgs have been forgotten in the moment. But they'll be back with a vengeance again next year.
After 19 seasons playing for the Cardinals, Yadier Molina will return in 2024 as a special assistant.
The pass-rusher turned himself in to police last week and was released on bond.
Joshua Dobbs has turned the ball over six times during the Vikings' two-game slide
Five months after going into cardiac arrest, Bronny James is preparing to return to the basketball court. A decade ago, his basketball career might have been over. What changed?
It makes sense Wilson would be leery and frustrated, but his long-term NFL future is at stake. Also, San Francisco looks scary, Jacksonville looks regretful, and Cleveland looks maxed out.
Yoshinobu Yamamoto reportedly met with Mets owner Steve Cohen in Japan last week.
Mendenhall's teams have won 135 games over his 17 seasons as a head coach.
It's time to take advantage of some strong injury-related trade targets in fantasy hockey leagues.
Defensive coordinator Jay Sawvel will replace Bohl as the Cowboys' head coach.
The Cowboys head coach experienced abdominal pain on Wednesday morning.
What stats aren't telling us the whole truth? Dalton Del Don takes a closer look at where we are being led astray.
Golf balls will travel shorter distances starting in 2028 for pros and 2030 for amateurs.
With four teams headed to Las Vegas, you don’t need every star. Just a few stars, and some household names.
The NCAA will introduce a proposal that would grant certain schools more power to compensate athletes in a new way.
It’s unclear what Ron DeSantis thinks that hypothetical lawsuit would accomplish.
The transfer portal officially opened on Monday.
Here’s everything you need to know about the 2024 Copa América, which begins June 20 in Atlanta.
A fan died at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento while attending Monday's NBA in-season tournament quarterfinal game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Sacramento Kings.
The MLB Draft lottery has some weird rules, and they came up big Tuesday.