Video: Clemson MBB Coach Brad Brownell after win over Boise State
Clemson Men's Basketball Coach Brad Brownell talks with media after win over Boise State. Also players Joe Girrard III and Chase Hunter.
Arkansas is just 4-7 overall with a 1-6 record in SEC play this season.
Ron Rivera's time with the Commanders is probably running out.
In addition to the Commanders' Curtis Samuel, Giants cornerback Cor'Dale Flott was also ejected.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & Pat Forde break down the latest in the Michigan football sign-stealing drama and take a deep dive into what happens at Florida State after QB Jordan Travis’ injury.
Pittsburgh's defense wasn't enough to overcome Pickett's poor play on Sunday.
The Lions are now 8-2 for the first time since 1962.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets game.
With a game-icing pick 6 against a woeful Panthers team, DaRon Bland once again shows why the Cowboys' defense will be a threat all season
Ohio State and Michigan flipped spots and Washington moved past Florida State in the latest AP Top 25.
After years of friction, Johnson and Jones are on good terms again, and Johnson even ribbed a Jones hiccup during the announcement.
The Steelers will avoid Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson in Week 11.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game.
The penultimate week of the college football season is in the books, and one key injury could play a role in how the College Football Playoff is shaped.
The top CFP contenders all took care of business on Saturday despite a few close calls.
Washington clinched a spot in the Pac-12 title game with a 22-20 victory over Oregon State.
Michigan's win over Maryland on Saturday was quite indicative of its bizarre 2023 season. Another crucial win for the undefeated team — with its head coach nowhere to be seen.
The Steelers are winning even if it isn't "pretty."
Kaedin Robinson scored to give Appalachian State the win.
The rookie is getting back on the field.
No. 10 Louisville is headed to the ACC title game for the first time in program history.