Video: Clemson football defensive tackle Stephiyalan Green after Spring game

Clemson football defensive tackle Stephiyalan Green after Spring game
Caitlin Clark and historic audiences go hand in hand.
The Huskies are never down for long. Now they have three No. 1 recruits on their roster for next season.
The Huskies had Clark on lockdown. It didn't matter. Hannah Stuelke, Kate Martin, Gabbie Marshall and the rest of the Hawkeyes held their own and now they're now one game from winning it all.
A bad call wasn't the only reason Iowa won, but it was definitely the game's biggest moment.
The Carolina Panthers signed defensive tackle Derrick Brown to a four-year contract extension reportedly worth $96 million. Last season, Brown set a single-season record for tackles by a defensive lineman.
Newton wasn't a heralded recruit but is now on the cusp of back-to-back titles leading the Huskies at point guard.
French diver Alexis Jandard suffered an embarrassing slip during an event opening a new venue in Paris for the 2024 Summer Olympics. French president Emmanuel Macron was in attendance at the Olympic Aquatic Centre.
The Madness is nearing its conclusion. After two weeks of basketball, there are two teams left.
Embiid's return to the Philadelphia 76ers' lineup came at an avoidable cost.
Exploring the options for Bronny James as he declares for the NBA Draft and enters the transfer portal.
The Guardians also moved back the start time for their home opener on Monday.
The Warriors blew out the Rockets 133-110.
After ranking NFL teams by how much they need a quarterback, fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon turns his attention to the running back position.
The NFL is ramping up its efforts to find talent around the globe via its International Player Pathway program.
The most unlikely story in this Final Four is a favorite among bettors.
Fantasy baseball can help bridge the gap until football is back and with similar settings.
Morgan alluded to some "hard conversations" with Albert over the past week.
Always look both ways before exiting the dugout.
LSU's win over Iowa in last year's NCAA title game was the previous record holder.
Rangers third baseman Josh Jung suffered a fractured right wrist on Monday. The team called up top prospect Justin Foscue to replace him on the roster.