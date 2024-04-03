Video: Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney on Clemson basketball reaching the Elite Eight in the NCAA Tournament
Video: Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney on Clemson basketball reaching the Elite Eight in the NCAA Tournament
Video: Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney on Clemson basketball reaching the Elite Eight in the NCAA Tournament
Behind a career night from freshman Jarin Stevenson, and a late surge from Mark Sears, Alabama is now headed to Phoenix.
Clemson will now take on Alabama in the Elite Eight on Saturday.
Follow along as we cover all four Sweet 16 games on Thursday night.
Six of the eight games have spreads fewer than seven points.
Clemson's lawsuit comes after Florida State filed a lawsuit against the ACC in December over the same subject.
Fantasy baseball can help bridge the gap until football is back and with similar settings.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde kick off the podcast by reacting to the latest March Madness TV ratings for both the Women's and Men's tournament. The trio dissects how both tournaments have stars and storylines that have captivated the country. Wetzel marvels at the basketball powerhouse that UCONN has become for both the women's and men's sports. Forde tries to put into historical perspective the impact Caitlin Clark has had on the women's tourney this year.
Caitlin Clark won National Player of the Year again, and South Carolina's Dawn Staley won Coach of the Year for the third straight season.
Steve McMichael was hospitalized earlier this year with multiple ailments.
Clifford, 62, is in his second tour with Charlotte.
From Zach Edey to Michael O'Connell (and his prayer), here are how the starters in this year's Final Four stack up.
Smelley was stranded miles from shore in the Gulf of Mexico for nearly 12 hours before he was rescued.
LSU's win over Iowa in last year's NCAA title game was the previous record holder.
Tennessee has fired women's basketball coach Kellie Harper after five seasons. The Lady Vols did not advance past the Sweet 16 during her tenure.
Dan Devine is joined by Frank Madden from Locked On Bucks to discuss a Milwaukee Bucks season that has included two new head coaches and a new superstar (Damian Lillard) to pair with Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Booker's effort helped the Suns gain ground on the Pelicans in the playoffs, and allowed the Timberwolves to clinch a top-six playoff spot.
Iowa and UConn claimed the last two spots in the Women's Final Four.
Virginia Tech guard Georgia Amoore is entering the transfer portal. The decision follows head coach Kenny Brooks leaving for Kentucky.
Enfield spent a decade at USC after two seasons at Florida Gulf Coast.
John Calipari and Kentucky's incoming star freshmen have something to prove next season after the Wildcats had another early exit in the NCAA tournament.