Video: Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney on Clemson University suing the ACC
Video: Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney on Clemson University suing the ACC
Video: Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney on Clemson University suing the ACC
Clemson will now take on Alabama in the Elite Eight on Saturday.
Clemson's lawsuit comes after Florida State filed a lawsuit against the ACC in December over the same subject.
In today's edition: The MLB season is officially underway, Edey headlines AP All-America teams, Alabama star un-transfers, and more.
The result of FSU and Clemson’s legal claims could impact all of college athletics. Will more schools join in? Where could Clemson and Florida State land?
Fantasy baseball can help bridge the gap until football is back and with similar settings.
Caitlin Clark won National Player of the Year again, and South Carolina's Dawn Staley won Coach of the Year for the third straight season.
Steve McMichael was hospitalized earlier this year with multiple ailments.
The NFL world shook with the news of the Bills trading star receiver Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans. Matt Harmon analyzes the move for fantasy football.
Smelley was stranded miles from shore in the Gulf of Mexico for nearly 12 hours before he was rescued.
From Zach Edey to Michael O'Connell (and his prayer), here are how the starters in this year's Final Four stack up.
Dan Devine is joined by Frank Madden from Locked On Bucks to discuss a Milwaukee Bucks season that has included two new head coaches and a new superstar (Damian Lillard) to pair with Giannis Antetokounmpo.
The presumed No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft is USC's Caleb Williams — we all know that. But what many might not know is that the rookie is set to change the record both for both fantasy and Chicago, says Andy Behrens.
Behind a career night from freshman Jarin Stevenson, and a late surge from Mark Sears, Alabama is now headed to Phoenix.
Virginia Tech guard Georgia Amoore is entering the transfer portal. The decision follows head coach Kenny Brooks leaving for Kentucky.
“Probably won’t hit me until after the Final Four is over, because I’m going to enjoy it tonight and we’ve got to figure out how to beat UConn.”
Which team can topple UConn in this year's men's Final Four? The better question is which team can keep up.
'Mock Draft Monday' rolls on ESPN's Field Yates joining Matt Harmon to break down his latest mock draft. Harmon has Yates break down his mock draft methodology and what goes into his decision making when placing certain prospects on certain teams.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde kick off the podcast by reacting to NC State's shocking win over Duke to put the program in their first Final Four since 1983. The trio can't get enough of the overnight sensation that is DJ Burns, who has helped fuel the Wolfpack on their magical run.
Follow along as we cover all four Sweet 16 games on Thursday night.
Love went cold at the worst moment on Thursday, and the Wildcats are once again heading home from an NCAA tournament early.