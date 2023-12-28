Video: Clemson football Coach Dabo Swinney on FSU suing ACC
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde are back from the holiday weekend to dissect the latest from the ongoing saga in Tallahassee as FSU has sued the ACC over their grant of rights deal in order to leave the conference.
FSU’s Board of Trustees voted to take legal action against the conference, with a specific aim at the grant of rights document that binds the Seminoles to the league through the 2035-36 academic year.
The Seminoles’ conference affiliation is at the center of a scheduled meeting of the FSU Board of Trustees.
FSU desperately wants out of the ACC and its 20-year contract with ESPN, but every turn of conference realignment brings something unexpected.
Florida State is the first undefeated Power Five team to miss out on the four-team playoff.
Florida State's defense carried the Seminoles in their 13-6 win over No. 15 Louisville.
