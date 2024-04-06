Video: Clemson football Coach Dabo Swinney on importance of a team captain at Tiger Walk
In today's edition: Mookie moves to shortstop, Anthony Edwards throws down the dunk of the year, Ovechkin hits the 20-goal mark (again!), soccer's version of madness, and more.
Strider's velocity was noticeably down against the Diamondbacks before exiting after four innings.
The Huskies were one play away from the title game. But at UConn, that's not always enough, regardless of the difficult circumstances faced throughout the year.
Only a few weeks ago, DJ Burns was the little-known second-leading scorer on a 14-loss NC State team bound for the NIT. Now he’s the face of the Wolfpack’s rampage to the Final Four.
Caitlin Clark was reportedly very interested in going to UConn.
The New York Red Bulls withdrew their teams from an MLS youth tournament following two incidents of players receiving racial abuse from opponents.
Marny Sherman, the wife of Kansas City Royals owner John Sherman, warned that Missouri could lose both the Royals and Kansas City Chiefs after a stadium funding proposal was voted down.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman talk about the A’s moving to Sacramento, the Marlins possibly becoming sellers very soon and give their good, bad and Uggla’s from this week in baseball.
The Guardians also moved back the start time for their home opener on Monday.
Matt Harmon and Charles McDonald their 'Draft Deep Dive' series by taking a look at arguably the most loaded position in this year's draft: The wide receivers. Given how many notable prospects are in this class we decided to break the position series into two parts. Part one looks at the prospects that will likely go in the first two rounds.
Musselman has led Arkansas to eight NCAA tournament wins in three appearances.
The NFL is ramping up its efforts to find talent around the globe via its International Player Pathway program.
Following the incident, the team moved to a different hotel closer to the host city.
South Carolina, Iowa, UConn and NC State all took their own uncharted paths to Cleveland.
The NCAA tournament has catapulted both big men to another level, leaving many to wonder where each player could possibly be drafted by NBA teams in June.
The A's will head to Las Vegas by way of Sacramento.
Randle has been out of the Knicks' lineup since Jan. 27.
As we turn toward the draft, here's Charles McDonald and Nate Tice's latest lively mock.
Morgan alluded to some "hard conversations" with Albert over the past week.
Fantasy baseball can help bridge the gap until football is back and with similar settings.