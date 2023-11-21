Video: Clemson football Coach Dabo Swinney on playing the USC Gamecocks rivalry week
Clemson football Coach Dabo Swinney on playing the USC Gamecocks in Columbia, S.C. Saturday, November 25, 2023 in rivalry week
The longtime coach showed he still has plenty of fire in responding to a disgruntled fan Monday. But Clemson's issues run deep and it's fair to wonder if Swinney still has the chip on his shoulder that got him this far.
Clemson has suffered back-to-back regular season losses for the first time since 2011.
Clemson is playing on the CW for the first time after losing to Miami in Week 8.
After Tyler from Spartanburg shined a spotlight on the Tigers, it's up to Clemson to perform against Notre Dame.
Swinney was not here for a question about his $115 million contract in the midst of a 4-4 campaign.
