VIDEO: Clemson football Coach Dabo Swinney breaks down playing FAU
Clemson football Coach Dabo Swinney breaks down playing FAU in a midweek press conference before the 8 pm Saturday game in Memorial Stadium
Clemson football Coach Dabo Swinney breaks down playing FAU in a midweek press conference before the 8 pm Saturday game in Memorial Stadium
Most of the college football world has turned to the transfer portal for help, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney has not.
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.
The Jets experienced a range of emotions on Monday night, which fantasy managers could relate to when an unexpected score altered outcomes.
Saturday night’s showdown between Texas and Alabama brought major viewership for ESPN
Everything you need to know about the day in sports.
The Jets' locker room celebrated an emotionally confusing overtime win over the Bills on Monday while the reality of Aaron Rodgers' ominous injury also set in.
The Patriots placed quarterback Matt Corral on the exempt/left squad list Saturday after he reportedly left the team without notice.
Injuries are already wreaking havoc on fantasy rosters. Andy Behrens has some waiver targets to help patch holes on your roster.
Rodgers' longtime friend and former Packers teammate didn't mince words with a message for the NFL.
NASCAR's move to ditch stage breaks at road courses lasted less than a season.
Jets fans barely got to watch Aaron Rodgers before he was down with an injury.
Allen is still an elite QB who's unlikely to turn the ball over four times in a single game again all season. But as his head coach said, "It's hard to win in this league when you're playing two opponents."
In an emergency addition to the pod, Matt Harmon opens the show by reacting to Aaron Rodgers' devastating injury on Monday Night Football. Harmon and Andy Behrens then react to the People's Panic Meter mailbag and provide top waiver wire pickups for the week.
Damar Hamlin made the Bills' 53-man roster months after experiencing cardiac arrest on the field.
Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders said he felt “extreme disrespect” from the Nebraska program, including head coach Matt Rhule.
A two-time All-Pro, Conklin will be replaced by a fourth-round rookie at right tackle.
The conference's success this season makes one wonder: If the 2023 season occurred in, say, 2019 or 2020 or 2021, would any of this realignment have happened?
Paul Pogba's return to Juventus isn't going very well.
NBA teams could face fines over $1 million for repeated violations if the new load management policy is approved.
Agreement comes just in time for 15 million households that would have been blacked out from the 2023 debut of Monday Night Football.