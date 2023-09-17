VIDEO: Clemson football Coach Dabo Swinney talks about meeting Mark Wahlberg and FAU game
Clemson football Coach Dabo Swinney talks about meeting Mark Wahlberg and FAU game
Clemson football Coach Dabo Swinney talks about meeting Mark Wahlberg and FAU game
Most of the college football world has turned to the transfer portal for help, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney has not.
Follow along as we track all the Week 3 action on Saturday.
Deion Sanders' crew didn't exactly impress Saturday, but there were plenty of teams that did.
Who are the most disappointing teams in college football through three weeks?
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.
Not often you see both father and son imitated after a touchdown.
The Colorado-Colorado State bad blood is boiling over.
Dwayne Johnson surprised Sanders on the set ahead of the Rocky Mountain Showdown.
Did Chase Contreraz actually make his 37-yard field goal attempt in the fourth quarter?
The Tigers made it harder than it should have been for Harrison Mevis.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
The 88-year-old selected Colorado for the first time in 26 years.
It's the second-straight week a Colorado game has gotten more action than an NFL game the next day.
The Vikings' star is on pace for 2,627 receiving yards this season.
Andy Behrens tries to help your fantasy football night terrors by gauging the level of panic we should have with some players off to a slow start.
Jalen Milroe started the first two games of the season for the Crimson Tide.
U.S. Soccer has been based in Chicago for decades, with its national teams traveling to dozens of cities across the country. A $50 million pledge from Arthur Blank will help bring everything to Atlanta.
The Rams rookie went from 7% to 75% rostered in Yahoo leagues this week.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.
The Vikings will try to avoid dropping to 0-2 in a difficult matchup against last season's NFC champions.